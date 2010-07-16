For most Alton area residents the month of July starts off with a bang, but the men of Spectrum Entertainment Group want to make sure that it ends with a BOOM. On Sunday, July 25 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the air-conditioned 2nd floor at the Alton Eagles, Spectrum Entertainment Group will kick-off their “On Broadway” concert series with “Boogie on Broadway” by bringing the bi-state area’s most sought after dance band – BOOM to town. BOOM has been a major force in the area music scene since 1992 and for 8 years was the house band at Kick’s at the Marriott West. BOOM performed to standing room only crowds every Saturday night as they provided the music for the Y-98 dance party. Their fan base and popularity has continued to grow over the years and helped land them a commercial for Fox 2 Television and most recently a second TV commercial for the Voo Doo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino.

According to Greg Gelzinnis of Spectrum Entertainment, “The guys and I thought long and hard about how to launch our first project – the “On Broadway Concert Series” and when the opportunity to bring BOOM to town came up, we said it is perfect.” Gelzinnis continued, “The area’s most highly regarded dance band and the area’s largest dance floor is sure to be a formula for success.” BOOM’s playlist includes everything from Motown & Top 40 Dance music, to 70’s disco and the classics of Frank Sinatra & Louie Armstrong. Dave Whipple, Eagle’s Trustee said, “Our Trustees voted unanimously to work with Spectrum on their productions, and we are very anxious to show off the assets of our club to the community.” Whipple continued, “Heck, our dance floor is larger than some of the area clubs, and I will stack our food up against anybody’s.”

A $5 cover charge will get you in the door and food and drinks will be available throughout the evening. There is also plenty of free parking at and around the club. Gelzinnis remarked, “Show patrons will enter the club through the upstairs doors off the raised parking deck, and we will have greeters stationed there to welcome everyone to the event.” He continued, “It’s our plan as the weather breaks and the temperatures cool just a bit to take our “On Broadway Concert Series” outdoors and introduce the community to magical nights on that very raised parking deck.” Gelzinnis added, “The view from there is priceless and we are anxious to make it the place to be later this summer and fall.”

Spectrum Entertainment Group is Don Lanier, Derrick Richardson, Brian O’Neal, Trent Lorch, Cassidy Thomas, and Greg Gelzinnis. The group’s moto is “We have you covered from Home to Dome” and is available to provide a turn key operation for your next corporate outing, meeting, convention or civic event. Spectrum Entertainment may be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/specturmentertainmentgroup; on My Space at www.myspace.com/spectrumentgroup; by e-mail at spectrumentgroup@gmail.com or by calling Brian O’Neal at 618-772-2872. “Boot Scootin’ On Broadway” & “BBQ, Brews & Blues” are next on the horizon for Spectrum Entertainment Group – stay tuned!

For Additional Information Contact – Greg Gelzinnis – 618-550-9291

