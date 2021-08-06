ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Spectrum today announced a donation of $2,500 to Connections to Success, as part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, part of a $1 million programming commitment through year-end 2021.

Connections to Success provides services to support workforce development training, personal development and other programs to assist with basic needs to ensure employment success. The funding will further the organization’s effort to help eliminate obstacles from the job search. Connections to Success is a two-time grant recipient.

"Connections to Success gratefully thanks Spectrum for its continued support. The funding helps us provide critical needs to participants to obtain employment, from transportation assistance, work uniforms and supplies, to covering the costs to purchase a state ID," said Brandi Jahnke, Connections to Success Executive Vice President.

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided more than $106,000 in funding to several dozen St. Louis area nonprofits. In all, the program has assisted more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, Spectrum’s Area Vice President of Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

Spectrum Employee Community Grants are one of several philanthropic programs at Charter Communications, Inc. — which operates the Spectrum brand — developed to support communities where the company provides service and where its employees live and work.

Key Spectrum Community Impact Initiatives

Spectrum surpassed its multiyear commitment to award $6 million in cash and in-kind donations to support broadband education through Spectrum Digital Education, which have benefited more than 56,000 people across 17 states and Washington, D.C., since 2017.

Charter has committed $22 million to assist minority-owned businesses within its footprint. In 2020, Charter launched the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund to invest in community development financial institutions (CDFIs), and with national partners like National Action Network and the National Urban League, to provide low-cost loans to diverse-owned small businesses whose goods and services help meet core needs in underserved communities.

In the spring of 2020, Charter introduced Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible rising juniors in financial need, that will award a total of $400,000 in scholarship aid, provide company mentors for students, as well as connect them with potential internship opportunities at Charter.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

