O’FALLON — Getting back to golf this spring can be an easier transition with the help of a new golf-focused program available in the metro-east area. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy has launched a program to help golfers improve their flexibility, power and strength. The program is also designed to help golfers get back on the course after an injury or surgery.

Torrey Welsch, PT, DPT, OCS, physical therapist and coordinator at St. Elizabeth’s McKendree Metro Rec Plex therapy clinic, received certification from the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) in order to conduct this distinct and detailed care plan. TPI certified golf experts, who are sponsored by the makers of Titleist golf balls and equipment, can quickly identify any physical restrictions that may be limiting a player’s performance.

The Golf Performance Program at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s can offer a comprehensive health and wellness approach to local golfers of any age and skill level, to help them achieve their goals. The program includes screenings, injury evaluation, rehabilitation and fitness programs centered around each specific player.

"We are excited at the opportunity to offer a whole new service tailored to golfers,” said Welsch. “TPI is the premier certification program in the country dedicated to the study of how the human body functions in relation to the golf swing.”

TPI used over a decade of data from players at all levels, including amateur and PGA Tour professionals, to develop its own teaching program designed for professional golf instructors, medical practitioners and fitness trainers to help players achieve the most efficient golf swing.

Welsch noted, “The program can be a benefit to many players including golfers of all skill levels who want to improve their game and general fitness, as well as total joint surgery patients or patients recovering from other injuries who want to return to golf.”

In addition to his recent certification by the Titleist Performance Institute, Welsch has over 17 years of experience in outpatient physical therapy and is a board-certified orthopedic specialist. He is a graduate of Maryville University with a master's in physical therapy and received his doctorate in physical therapy from Saint Louis University. In addition, he played golf for Maryville where he won three conference championships and was elected to the Maryville University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Golf Performance Program is available at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy clinic, located at 209 Rec Plex Drive in O’Fallon. For more information or to make an appointment, call 618-624-3668.

