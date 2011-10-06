Godfrey,IL, October 6, 2011: The AGF Republicans are hosting a special reception on Sunday, October 16, 2011 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Club, 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey for Congressmen John Shimkus and Tim Johnson. This event is a unique opportunity to hear from both of these outstanding Congressmen and to meet them personally.

Local residents may take advantage of this time to meet their new Congressman. Changes in local District lines have shifted Congressman Johnson to a portion of the area that Congressman Shimkus has represented for a number of years.

Hors D’oeuvres, Soda, and Beer are included in the $25.00 per person ticket price and there will be a cash bar.

For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance please call 618-465-9430 or 618-466-6846.

