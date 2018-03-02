EDWARDSVILLE - Sour Mash Boutique will be hosting a pop-up performance from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at their location at 116 North Main Street in Edwardsville.

As a part of the celebration of newly opened storefront owner Kenneathia Williams is excited to announce that the Nashville-based band Midnight Noon will be stopping by for a special performance and meet and greet.

"We're excited to introduce one of many musicians to Edwardsville in our boutique," Williams said. "The space was orginally theater known as the Luxe Theater from the 1920s until 1958. To be able to bring back, nearly 100 years later, the same sort of musical production within this space, but in a modern contemporary way, is exactly what we wanted to accomplish."

The duo, composed of Dave and Whitney Campbell, has shared the stage with a number of country music artists including Sara Evans, Randy Houser, Eli Young Band, Flordia Georgia Line and they are currently working on their debut EP with Dolly Parton's music producer, Kent Wells.

As an artist herself, who's one of a kind pieces of jewelry fill Sour Mash Boutique along with works of other local artists, Williams has said she looks forward to being able to introduce the community to other artists at the new location on Main Street.

"Sour Mash is built on utilizing the artistic abilities that are within each of us," Williams said. "I love that people use their own hands to create something out of nothing. For me, that's something I've always done myself. There are so many incredible artists around us that people don't know about."

The concert is free and open to the public but space is limited so Williams recommends calling the store to be placed on the vip guest list. Vip badges can be picked up from Sour Mash Thursday afternoon.

For more information call Sour Mash Boutique at 618-659-0149.

