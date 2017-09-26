HIGHLAND – Families, volunteers and fans will be cheering on 112 Special Olympics Illinois athletes, 16 Unified Partners and coaches as they compete in the District F Bocce Competition on Saturday, October 7 at Glik Park in Highland, IL.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:00 a.m. with the colors being presented by the Highland Knights of Columbus. An open court schedule for bocce competition will immediately follow. The Highland Police Department will coordinate the awards station presenting medals and ribbons following the competitions. This annual competition’s success is reliant on the partnership of The Highland Moose Lodge for the management of the event.

Athletes from Special Olympics Areas 11, 12 and 17 will be among those competing as singles, unified doubles, traditional teams, traditional doubles and unified teams. Gold medal winners in each division will qualify to advance to the 2018 State Summer Games to be held in Bloomington/Normal on June 15-17, 2018.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for more than 22,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and approximately 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms lives by empowering people with intellectual disabilities to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

To volunteer for this event or to learn more about Special Olympics Illinois, please contact the Southern Regional Office located at 1318 Mercantile Drive in Highland by calling 618-654-6680 or emailing jdunning@soill.org.

