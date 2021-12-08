EDWARDSVILLE - Three long-time Madison County Sheriff’s Officers joined one another for a rare evening together in uniform recently over the Thanksgiving holiday for security detail at the Alton High School basketball game. The trio - Capt. Will Dimitroff, Capt. David Vucich and Sgt. Darin Trent all enjoyed the night because it may be the last time the three are together again in a Madison County Sheriff's Office capacity.

Sgt. Trent is retiring on Jan. 3, 2022, after 24 years in law enforcement and 21.5 years with Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Dimitroff is coming up on 26 years of service and Vucich has 24 years. The three started around the same time with Madison County Sheriff’s Office and as Capt. Dimitroff says almost grew up together in the sheriff's ranks.

Darin is the son of former Illinois State Police Chief and long-time ISP officer Larry Trent, of Godfrey.

Dimitroff said he has loved his time working with both and they have excellent chemistry and common ground in regard to law enforcement work.

“I can't really put it into words what it has meant being with the two of them that night,” he added of the time at the Alton basketball game.

“Darin is a good friend and just a great person all the way around. He is actually a part-time pastor. We all three came up together.”

Darin said his father, Larry, did of course inspire him to become a law enforcement officer. Larry and Darin are also military veterans.

“My dad always said do what you love to do,” Darin explained. “I really found I love police work. My dad has always been a sounding board for years and years with his experience with the state police.”

Darin has a passion for his part-time role as a pastor and his associate degree in Biblical Studies.

“I have preached at various churches throughout the area,” he said.

Vucich does not normally wear a uniform as he is typically in plain clothes. He pulled his old Madison County Sheriff’s uniform out of the closet for the occasion at the basketball game. Dimitroff joked the old uniform didn't match the modern uniform he and Trent wore at the contest.

Darin was surprised after all these years, Vucich can still easily fit in his uniform and actually appeared to have lost a few pounds.

Vucich agreed to work with Dimitroff and Darin Trent together as a unit will likely never happen again so it was special.

“I attended the Police Academy with Darin Trent and I obviously worked with Will in the patrol division and in investigations. I have known both of them for almost 25 years now. It was really cool to be together at the game.”

Vucich spent years in digital forensics and also had a long association with the FBI Cyber Task Force. He feels his role has been rewarding and he has helped many people in sometimes terrible situations.

“Our job is not like any other job,” he said. “You never know what is going to happen and it is a very dynamic job. You have to be able to adapt each day. We see a lot of bad things in our career, but you have to be careful and not get caught up in a lot of negativity but look at things from a positive position.”

As far as being able to fit into his old uniform from long ago, Vucich said he continues to play indoor soccer and run and obviously it has paid off.

The three agreed that the security experience at the game was unexpected but a special moment they all can cherish as they move ahead with their lives.

