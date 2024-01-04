ALTON - A special GoFundMe has been organized for a mother who wants to have her teenage son’s body returned from Alton to California, where she resides, for a proper funeral.

A family friend, Tanya, established the GoFundMe for the family. The teen is Jaiden Dahl, 17, who had his life cut short on New Year’s Day when he was tragically shot and killed in Alton.

This is what Tanya, wrote in the GoFundMe for the 17-year-old and his family:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Hello my name is Tanya, friend but more like sister to Bri. As most of you know her oldest son Jaiden - 17 years of age - was tragically shot and killed on New Year's Day. Jaiden was at home when his life was cut short. Jaiden was a respectful young man and loved his mother, sister and baby brother. His smile could light up any room, to know Jaiden was to love him.

“With permission from his mother, I started this GoFundMe page to help his mother get Jaiden’s body to California for a proper burial. His mother plans to have his funeral locally so his loved ones can say their final goodbyes. His mother desires that Jaiden be buried in their hometown. So I'm reaching out to the community and social media. Anyone who sees this, I urge you to donate to the cost of getting Jaiden’s body shipped back to California. His mother has already endured enough hurt and now she is planning to lay her baby to rest. I wanted to lighten the load for her. So we are asking for the community to pull together and help this mother in her time of need.”

Tanya added: “No donation is too small. All donations go directly to the mother and for his transportation back to California and his funeral. Let’s be the village she so desperately needs right now.”

To view and contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/rpyx/to-get-jaidens-body-shipped-to-california

More like this: