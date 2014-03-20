(Alton, IL) - Saint Anthony's Health Center is holding special enrollment sessions for individuals looking for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Cherrelle Hardy, a trained Navigator certified by the Illinois Department of Insurance, will be on hand to enroll uninsured individuals into the Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace on Friday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to Noon in the front lobby of Saint Anthony's Health Center and again on Tuesday, March 25 from Noon to 4 p.m. in the front lobby of Saint Clare's Hospital. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals interested in enrolling should bring:

* Identification (Social Security information, Driver's License or other identification)

Article continues after sponsor message

* Income verification (W-2 forms, pay stubs or tax return)

Get Covered Illinois connects Illinois residents to preventive care, as well as important benefits like doctor visits, hospital stays, prescriptions and more.

The federal enrollment deadline is March 31, 2014; the Marketplace will open again on November 15.

She will also be available to enroll those who qualify into the State's Medicaid program; enrollment for health benefits through the expanded Medicaid program can be completed throughout the year.

If unable to attend the special enrollment sessions, individuals may contact Cherrelle at 618-465-4506 or chardy@sahc.org to set up an appointment.

More like this: