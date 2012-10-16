Special Book signing at ALT Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater is proudly hosting a book signing On Sunday, November 18th from 2-4pm for "A Life in Parts" , written by local authors Vicki Bennington and Dan Brannan and inspired by the true story of Loretta Goebel. Loretta had an idyllic life before December 2001 - and then she went through the amputation of both legs, her left arm, and the fingers on her right hand - AND she resolved to rise above this loss and find a way through the pain and become a support of all those who face life with a need for artificial limbs and all those who have lost "parts" of themselves. Loretta's commitment to live fully inspired Sir Paul McCartney and his then wife, Heather Mills, and their friendship plays a role in the amazing journey Loretta has been on for the past ten years. She will share her story in her own words at the ALT Showplace on November 18th and then the ALT Board of Governors will host an afternoon Tea and Book Signing for those interested in purchasing this amazing paperback just released by Stonebrook Publishing whose motto is "publishing with a purpose" and taking on books that "save lives, change lives and make lives even better" . There is no charge for this community event and it is hoped that local residents in the greater Alton area will turn out to support this local heroine and the two writers who committed to telling her story. Both Authors and Loretta will speak in the Theater's auditorium at 2pm and then personalized book signing and refreshments will be staged in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer. ALT's PR Director, Lee Cox, believes that Loretta has a great new career as a motivational speaker and knows that her humor, her loving heart and her indomitable spirit will inspire audiences to take on the challenges of life in a whole new way. The Theater, located at 2450 N Henry Street in Alton has a seating capacity of 225 and the theater doors will open at 1:30 for the event on November 18th. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip