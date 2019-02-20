Speaker Madigan issues statement following Pritzker address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Wednesday following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s address to the General Assembly: “After four years of unprecedented crisis, we are still uncovering the extent of the damage to our state’s budget. Bruce Rauner’s budget crisis has left us with billions of dollars in unpaid bills, frayed our social service infrastructure, and squandered $1 billion on late payment penalties instead of funding our schools, health care and critical human services. Without the efforts of House Democrats and some rank-and-file Republicans who worked together to make tough decisions and end Rauner’s crisis, the damage would have been even worse. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “Amid the challenges we heard spelled out today, we also heard that we now have a governor who recognizes the magnitude of these challenges and will work with us to address them. House Democrats stand ready to work with Governor Pritzker and our Republican colleagues, bring all options to the table for honest negotiation, make the tough decisions, continue to stand strong and protect critical human services and quality schools, and move Illinois forward.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip