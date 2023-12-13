ALTON - Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling has had an incredible year over the course of 2023, according to Owner Denise Sparks. The business, which has become a staple across the Metro East over the past 30 years, has most recently expanded into weekly trash pickup services with free Christmas tree pickup coming soon.

Sparks with Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling talked more about the business and the incredible year they’ve had on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“That’s the kind of person I am. If you tell me that I’m not or I can’t do something, I’m going to do it,” Sparks said about the leap of faith she took in expanding into weekly trash pickup.

“I started this in April of this year not knowing my left hand from my right hand, just like when I got in business 30 years ago. But you know what? It’s trial and error, you learn, you pay attention. And now, we are in our eighth month [and] just purchased a brand new rear-loader trash truck.”

According to their website, Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling provides weekly trash pickup services to the areas of Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah, Brighton, Bethalto Lakes, Cottage Hills, Fosterburg, Meadowbrook, Moro, Piasa Hills, Rockgate Subdivision, Kendall Hill Subdivision, Rosewood Heights (pickup on Tuesdays), the Storeyland Subdivision, and more selected areas.

Those interested in signing up for weekly trash pickup services from Sparks can visit this link or call (618) 433-1128. Sparks said it’s important for trash pickup customers to make sure all of their trash is bagged and tied, as they won’t take any loose trash out of the trashcan. This is not only to keep trash from flying out of trucks and polluting the environment, but also due to heavy Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) enforcement on the issue.

For junk removal, customers can text photos of the junk they need removed to 618-350-4594 and Sparks will handle it after offering a quote and scheduling the pickup. They also offer discounts if you gather the junk and leave it by the curb for them to pick up, as well as “whole house cleanouts” for those that are moving, estates of the deceased, and more.

Sparks said her company will also offer free Christmas tree pickup for one day only on Jan. 8, 2024 to give people plenty of time to leave their trees up after Christmas. From services like that to the willingness to haul junk or trash up and down private lanes, it’s clear the goal for Sparks is to go above and beyond for their customers.

“It’s not about money, it’s not about any of that,” Sparks said. “We offer good service - and we answer the phone.”

To find out more about Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling and the services they offer, call 618-350-4594, visit their website or Facebook page, or see the full interview with Sparks at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

