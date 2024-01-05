ALTON/GODFREY - It’s January, and if you’re ready to get rid of your Christmas tree, Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling is having their second annual free Christmas tree pick-up next week.

On Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, Sparks will pick up all trees throughout Alton and Godfrey. All Alton and Godfrey residents are eligible. If you want to be added to the pick-up route, call the Sparks office at 618-433-1128.

The trees must be “naked” with no ornaments or lights and placed curbside. All trees will be recycled.

Article continues after sponsor message

The company offers clean-outs, furniture removal, trash hauling and light demolition services. They also strive to be eco-friendly, so they recycle and repurpose items when possible. Owner Denise Sparks noted that people seem to love her company as an alternative to bigger trash removal organizations that have spread throughout the region.

“This is our Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling way of saying ‘thank you’ for choosing small, locally-owned businesses,” Sparks said in a press release.

For more information about Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling, visit their official website at SparksJunkRemoval.net.

More like this: