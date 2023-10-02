PHOENIX – Sparklight® will open fall 2023 applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, from October 1-31, 2023.

Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity

Community Development

Last year the company awarded grants to nearly 60 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance and supplying food to those in need, to name a few.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.

Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2023, the company will have planted 130,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

Raising funds for Feed My Starving Children and collecting food for local food banks to make a difference in the lives of hungry kids around the world. Since 2018, the Cable One family of brands has donated more than 46 tons of food to local food banks and nearly $400,000 to address food insecurity.

“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.

For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

