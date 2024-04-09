ALTON - Flock Food Truck Park and Bar welcomed two permanent food trucks over the weekend, and they’re eager to share more about the “storied history” of one new addition.

Space Shuttle Café is a DC-3 airplane turned food truck, and the new restaurant on wheels will be sure to delight both history buffs and foodies alike. John Simmons, owner of AltonWorks, noted that this is the only DC-3 airplane in the world licensed for street use and converted into a food truck.

“She flew missions in 1944. She’s had a storied history,” Simmons said. “We had her for a while and put her to use, and we thought there’s no better place than in Alton, Illinois, to be able to now share the next phase of her history.”

But while the food truck’s history is fascinating, its next chapter is set to be just as unique. Space Shuttle Café will welcome a new chef every year.

Lasse Sorensen, host of the Emmy-nominated “Food is Love” television show, will personally mentor the “Shuttle Chef.” Sorensen explained that he is excited to be a part of the Space Shuttle Café and to contribute to a campaign that fights food insecurity in the region.

“This is going to be the beginning of a joint mission we have about fighting food insecurity, especially in surrounding counties here,” Sorensen added. “So I’m very excited about this, and what a great way to launch that mission where we partner up.”

Flock Food Truck Park and Bar will open for the season on Friday, April 12, 2024. For more information about Flock and Space Shuttle Café, visit the official AltonWorks Facebook page or check out AltonWorks.us.

