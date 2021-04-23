GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic senior pitcher Drew Sowerwine tossed a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 and also collected three hits and three RBIs as the Griffins defeated East Alton-Wood River 17-0 in three-and-a -half innings, a game called by the 15-run rule, Thursday afternoon at Griffin Field.

Sowerwine was one of five Griffin players to have at least two hits on the day as McGivney scored six runs in the first, two in the second and nine in the third to go on to the win.

"It went very well," said McGivney head coach Chris Erwin. "Our bats stayed hot, and our guys continue to look for good pitches to hit, taking good at-bats, and being patient."

Sowerwine opened up the new on-campus ballpark last Saturday afternoon with a five-inning one-hit shutout of Wayne City, and continued to dazzle on the mound at home.

"Drew worked a lot in the off-season," Erwin said. "He wanted to be able to locate his fastball and cleaning up his mechanics. Drew wanted to make sure by cleaning up his mechanics, it's easier to locate his fastball better up and down the zone."

Article continues after sponsor message

The offense continues to stay hot, and it's led to a great start for the team for the Griffins.

"So far, so good," Erwin said. "The bats have continued to stay hot, we've got lots of guys getting multiple hits in each game. It's been a fantastic start. It's been good that we've been able to get off to a great start, because we've been talking about it for about two years."

Daniel Gierer had two hits and three RBIs on the day for the Griffins, while Gabe Smith had two hits and drove home two runs, Austin Callovini had two hits and an RBI, Jacob McKee had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and both Luke Deakos and A.J. Sutberry had a hit and an RBI.

Julian Marshall started on the mound and had three strikeouts for the Oilers,

The Oilers are now 0-5 on the season and have three games on tap next week, hosting Marquette Catholic on Monday and Bunker Hill on Tuesday before playing at Bunker Hill next Thursday. The Griffins go to 5-0 and have two games on Saturday, hosting Belleville Althoff Catholic at 9 a.m., followed by Macomb at 1 p.m., then host Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Monday and Mt. Olive on Wednesday. Erwin is hoping that his offense stays hot and everything continues to go well for his club.

"Absolutely," Erwin said. "It's been a lot of fun, and we want to keep the train rolling."

More like this: