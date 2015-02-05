Southwestern’s Wild signs with Quincy University
Troy Wild, a Southwestern offensive lineman, has signed a letter of intent to attend Quincy University, a Division II school, on scholarship.
Wild was the anchor of the Piasa Birds’ offensive line this past season, a squad that averaged 28 points per game and close to 400 yards a contest on offense.
“He has not only the size to compete at the next level (6-foot-5, 295 pounds), but he was also one of the most intelligent players I’ve coached," Southwestern head coach Aaron Fricke said. "His teammates and coaches couldn’t be more proud.”