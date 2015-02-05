Southwestern’s Wild signs with Quincy University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Troy Wild, a Southwestern offensive lineman, has signed a letter of intent to attend Quincy University, a Division II school, on scholarship. Wild was the anchor of the Piasa Birds’ offensive line this past season, a squad that averaged 28 points per game and close to 400 yards a contest on offense. Article continues after sponsor message “He has not only the size to compete at the next level (6-foot-5, 295 pounds), but he was also one of the most intelligent players I’ve coached," Southwestern head coach Aaron Fricke said. "His teammates and coaches couldn’t be more proud.” Print Version Submit a Sports Tip