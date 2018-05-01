SPRINGFIELD — Mark B. Skertich, superintendent of Southwestern CUSD #9, has been named the 2018 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).

Skertich was honored at an awards luncheon May 1 in Springfield. State Superintendent Dr. Tony Smith was the featured speaker at the luncheon where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were honored.

“I am very surprised and humbled. I am privileged to work with outstanding individuals from the Kaskaskia Region and the Southwestern School District,” said Skertich, who has been an educator for 20 years, the last eight years as superintendent of Southwestern CUSD #9 after previously serving as a middle school teacher and as elementary junior high principal.

Those nominating Skertich made a special notation of his many accomplishments in the school district during his tenure including:

Improving student achievement and financial stability.

Providing leadership that involves the board of education, administrative team, faculty, staff and community services that makes decisions in the best interest of students.

Instrumental in informing the public about the impact of the county schools facilities sales tax that led to its passage in both counties. After the sale tax passage, the high school and middle school are now equipped with air conditioning and building improvements and renovations continue that would have otherwise not been possible.

Planning and training to roll out the district’s 1:1 technology program in grades 5/6 and 9/10 at the start of 2018-19 school year.

“These unique individuals in the field of Illinois public education are providing exceptional leadership and are industrious in developing creative contributions that elevate the success of students in their districts and support solutions to growing demands. These ‘Superintendents of Distinction’ were selected by their peers in their regions because of the dedication, commitment and leadership they have demonstrated,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark.

The fourth annual luncheon again was sponsored by Horace Mann, one of the nation’s largest insurers focusing on the needs of educators.

“Superintendents work tirelessly to keep our schools safe while providing resources and support to our educators teaching our future leaders,” said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a company founded by educators for educators, I applaud the IASA ‘Superintendents of Distinction’ for continually looking for ways to create the best learning environment for educators and their students.”

Skertich attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Illinois State University and Educational Administration degree from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and Superintendent’s Endorsement from University of Illinois Springfield. He is currently a doctoral student at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville.

He and his wife Stacy have two children Anthony and Olivia.

