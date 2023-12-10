PIASA - Southwestern senior Rocky Darr has been creating big plays on the football field and the basketball court in his time in Piasa Bird Green and Gold.

On the football field, Rocky’s presence is felt on both sides of the ball. A weapon on offense, both as a wideout and a running back, with 599 total yards. On defense, Darr is a vital cog in the Southwestern linebacker corps, often breaking through offensive lines for big tackles.

On the hardwood, Rocky Darr turns more into a facilitator, the Piasa Birds offense relies on Darr from the point to run their offense. Darr is one of four seniors on the Southwestern basketball team, and his experience comes through when talking to him.

Following a recent defeat on the road to the Roxana Shells, Rocky sounded almost coach-like in his analysis of his team’s performance. “Too many turnovers, but we stuck to our game plan.”

“You have to see the base of the game, if it’s a physical game, be physical back, it’s how it works. When it’s not, stay off the fouls and just go from there.”

While Darr’s main role in the Southwestern offense is to find his teammates, he’s more than capable of scoring, with double-digit point totals in three of Southwestern’s last four, including a career-high 16 points in the Piasa Birds’ 56-47 win over Staunton on Friday, December 8.

“Handling the ball is a big part of my role,” said Rocky Darr. “Setting everything up for the offense, which we run most through Ian (Brantley, the towering 6’6 junior), but anytime I can get a bucket, get some pressure off him, it’s always good.”

In Rocky’s final basketball season for the Piasa Birds, he wants to go out on a high.

“Obviously the (Macoupin County) tournament, we’d like to win that,” Rocky noted. “(Macoupin County) is a big tournament for us, and regional championships.

In Rocky’s time at Southwestern, he’s learned the value of hard work.

“Sometimes you just have to put your head down and go.”

