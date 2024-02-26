PIASA - Kelsey Bray knows the value of hard work. This student athlete has made a name for herself academically and athletically both in and out of school.

For her accomplishments, Kelsey Bray is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Bray is a senior member of the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and several community service hours. She currently serves as the vice president of the organization.

But Bray’s leadership doesn’t stop there, as she is also the captain of Southwestern’s girls’ soccer team. She was awarded the Defender of the Year recognition last season, and she made the all-conference second team. Southwestern’s team has been conference champs for two years in a row with Bray’s help.

Between the classroom and the soccer field, Bray already has an impressive resume. But her real love is polo, and she has garnered national recognition for her ability. She has received the All-Star Award for the past seven years as well as multiple Horsemanship Awards and invitations to compete in the National Youth Tournament Series.

Bray’s polo experience set her up for success at the Beverly Farm Equestrian Center, where she volunteered for years before taking on a permanent position. She helps care for the horses and assists with therapeutic riding sessions for Beverly Farm residents with developmental and physical disabilities.

Though her free time is limited, Bray enjoys traveling, hanging out with her friends and riding her horses. She has big plans after she graduates from Southwestern in the spring, and she’s sure to be successful.



“I’m planning to head to University of Virginia in the fall, to play Division 1 polo,” she said.

Congratulations to Kelsey for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

