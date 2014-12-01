Maddy Greeling is with her coach Steve Wooley. Greeling scored her 1,000th point of her career recently and in the same game Wooley won his 400th game.

Maddy Greeling first picked up a basketball when she was 4 years old and from the time she started dribbling she was hooked on the game.

Recently, the Southwestern High School junior moved past 1,000 points in her high school career in the Pana Tournament. It also produced career win No. 400 for her coach Steve Wooley, who is in his 18th season with the girls.

Greeling said achieving the 1,000-point mark in the same game as Wooley, was “pretty special.”

“I enjoy having him as a coach,” she said. “He always builds me up.”

She praised her teammates for making her 1,000 points possible.

“I wouldn’t have gotten it without them,” she said. “They managed to help me get to 1,000 points.”

When Greeling made the bucket to top 1,000 points, she said it didn’t sink in until the game was over and her adrenaline waned.

Greeling said she thrives on going to the basket with the ball and being the playmaker at the point guard position.

“I drive the lane and I dish it off to somebody or take it myself,” she said.

The Southwestern junior’s goals this year are to win a regional, sectional and make it to state.

With basketball, Greeling said it is not possible to dwell on a bad play, because the game keeps moving at a quick pace.

“I always liked being active; I worked out and shot baskets every day,” she said. “I went to Brighton North and then Southwestern Middle School. At Southwestern Middle, we were runner-up in the IESA State Tournament my eighth-grade year.”

For the future, Greeling said she wants to become a physical therapist. She is the daughter of Darin and Lisa Greeling.

At 5-foot-6, Greeling said she thinks she is still growing. “My doctor said my growth plates are not closed,” she said.

Greeling is a three-sport athlete and is also on the Southwestern volleyball and soccer teams.

Wooley describes Greeling as “very athletic” with “a lot of natural gifts.”

The coach agreed that it was great he won his 400th game in the same game Greeling topped the 1,000-point mark.

The coach said he is fortunate to have had so many excellent players come through the Southwestern girls program.

“We have had a lot of good kids,” he said.

