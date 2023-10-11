PIASA - Anthony French is the youngest of four siblings to go through Southwestern High School, but he quickly made a name for himself as a responsible student who’s willing to work hard for what he wants.

In recognition of his ambition and dedication, Anthony French is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

French is one of 20 students currently enrolled in the Macoupin County CEO program, which considers applicants from across the county and narrows their selection to only the most disciplined high school seniors. Students meet for 90 minutes a day, five days a week to listen to guest speakers and develop entrepreneurial skills. At the end of the second semester, French will have his own fully operational business venture.

The program is not for the faint of heart, as it requires intense dedication and work outside of the classroom. But French never shies away from hard work. Whether it’s the CEO program or classes or volunteerism, he is fully committed.

When not at school, he works on a farm in Greenfield and volunteers at Camp Mac in Carlinville. Camp Mac, officially named MacGomery Christian Service Camp, averages over 300 campers a year. As a volunteer, French helps these campers navigate the multiple summer sessions, and he works with other volunteers and facilitators to make sure each season is a success.

Though he doesn’t have a ton of free time between work and school, French enjoys “fixing broken gasoline-powered vehicles and tools” in the workshop. He likes to restore these items and make them even better than before. It’s another sign of his commitment and hard work, which has boosted him through high school and will continue to guide him after he graduates in May.

“I plan to go to John Deere Sydenstricker Nobbe Academy in Wentzville, Missouri,” French said.

This intensive technical training program prepares students to work with John Deere equipment. The accelerated course accepts only 25 students a year and requires a lot of discipline, dedication and responsibility. Fortunately, this makes French the perfect candidate.

Congratulations to Anthony for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

