A host of players go for a loose ball during Monday night's Southwestern-Civic Memorial basketball game in the Freeburg Tourney. Southwestern won 53-49 to advance to Tuesday night's championship game against Columbia.Southwestern slipped past Civic Memorial 53-49 to move into the Gold Bracket championship game Monday night in the Freeburg Tourney against Columbia.

Briston Johnson and Tyler Rose had 16 points for the Piasa Birds. Collin Baumgartner had nine points.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jason Darr said Civic Memorial is a tall team that pressures the perimeter very well.

"This was a nine-point game with two minutes to go and we gave up two corner three-point shots late," he said. "But it was a good win.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Civic Memorial was paced by Jakob Lowrance and David Lane in scoring. Lowrance had nine points and Lowrance had seven.

Darr said he expects Columbia to be an excellent opponent in the 8 p.m. game on Tuesday at Freeburg.

“Columbia is a very good basketball team and have a lot of weapons,” he said. “This is a great game for us.”

SWCM

More like this:

Sep 15, 2023 - 70 Years Later, Stan Sinclair Reflects On 1953 Jersey Panthers Football Team

Sep 14, 2023 - Robert Logan Memorial Tennis Invite Once Again Celebrating Life Of Special Alton Man

Sep 14, 2023 - Reid Buffington is Music Maestro at Civic Memorial

6 days ago - Roxana Class of 1966 Plans Memorial for Classmates Killed in Vietnam War

Sep 29, 2023 - Letter To The Editor: Annual Anniversary Of Union Miners Event Is Oct. 12

 