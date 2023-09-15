PIASA - Parker LeMarr isn’t just a great athlete, though he has definitely made a name for himself in the Southwestern High School athletic department. He’s also an academic leader and mentor for younger students.

For those reasons, LeMarr is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

LeMarr knows firsthand how important school spirit is. He’s been playing for the Piasa Birds on the baseball team for four years and the basketball team for three. He loves the green and gold, so it’s no surprise that he also serves as the Pep Club leader for all sports. Whenever Southwestern needs someone to drum up support, LeMarr is the one for the job.

This energy goes beyond sports. For the past two years, LeMarr has been a regular face on the Southwestern Community Unit School District #9 Facebook Page as he interviews other students and teachers about their accomplishments.

While he’s a fantastic cheerleader, LeMarr has many accomplishments of his own that deserve to be celebrated. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years, which requires a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and many volunteer hours. He accumulated those hours by helping at events and shoveling snow for people in his neighborhood who need the help.

When LeMarr isn’t at school or helping out around the community, he works at TCP Tree Service and helps coach the Southwestern Middle School baseball team. He also logs some time filling out college applications, as he plans to pursue a degree after graduating in May.

In whatever free time he has left, LeMarr can be found at the gym or with his friends. He also loves to swim, watch football games and “jam out to music.”

“I'm a massive Alabama Crimson Tide fan,” he added. “Oh, and come to a Southwestern football game to see our Pep Club in action.”

Congratulations to Parker for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

