PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 22, ROXANA 1 (5 INNINGS): Five runs in the second and 11 runs in the fourth broke open the game and helped Piasa Southwestern to a 22-1, five-inning win over Roxana in Roxana Tuesday; the Birds went to 5-9 on the year, while the Shells fell to 2-7.

Luke Golike led Piasa with a 3-for-5 day with a triple, six RBIs and two runs scored, with Eddie Bolin 2-for-4 with a homer and double, three RBIs and three runs scored, Ben Lowis 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Jack Little 1-for-3 with four runs scored and Brock Seymour 1-for-2 with a double and run scored to highlight Southwestern's offense.

Logan Presley led the Shells with a 2-for-3 game, with Christian Bertoletti 1-for-2, Brad Mott 1-for-2, Riley Ripper 1-for-1 and Braeden Wells 1-for-3 with an RBI; Tyler Svoboda had the Shells' only run of the day. Seymour struck out five in getting the win while Weston Renaud fanned three in taking the loss. Southwestern next takes on Carlinville on the road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Roxana hosts backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 4:15 p.m Thursday; the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Shell grounds will be held prior to the game at 4 p.m.

