Southwestern plays a critical game in regard to playoffs at 7 tonight at home against 0-5 Staunton.

Southwestern coach Aaron Fricke said Staunton is in “a rebuilding phase.”

“They have a first year coach, and they are trying to establish their system,” he said. “They have a couple very good athletes who are more than capable of making some big plays. We have to establish some drives offensively early on in the game. Like always, we have emphasized to the players to just do their jobs and execute each play.”

Fricke said if his team doesn’t come ready to play, Staunton has the firepower to upset them.

“It’s homecoming, so we have to maintain our emotions and focus on playing good football,” he said. “This is a must win to keep the playoff hopes alive.”

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Robinson is having an outstanding season for Southwestern, completing 65 of 137 passes for 10 touchdowns. Ryan Paslay has carried 89 times for 599 yards. Jacob Ritzhaupt has scored five times for the Piasa Birds. Tanner Whipps leads the team in tackles with 45 and Braden Whipps has 40 tackles.

Jersey searches for first victory against Waterloo

Jersey, 0-5, squares off against 1-4 Waterloo at 7 tonight at Jersey.

Jersey coach Dave Jacobs said tonight is one contest he thinks his team can walk away with a win if they play up to potential.

“We have a good chance of winning this game if we play well,” he said.

Metro East Lutheran hosts East Alton-Wood River

Metro East Lutheran hosts East Alton-Wood River tonight in a contest that will determine which team gets its first win. Both teams enter the game 0-5, but seem to be improving each week.

Roxana travels to Litchfield for game

Roxana takes a 3-2 mark into a matchup at Litchfield and the matchup is critical for the Shells attempt to get a playoff berth.

