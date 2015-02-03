PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, ROXANA 25: Roxana, led by an eight-point opening term effort by Maddy Sheraka, took a 17-16 quarter-time lead over Piasa Southwestern. But the Piasa Birds limited the Shells to eight points the rest of the way, including a two-point second half, in a 53-25 South Central Conference win at Roxana Monday night.

Sheraka wound up with 12 points to go with 11 rebounds, leaving her four points shy of becoming RHS' all-time leading girls' basketball scorer; she stands at 1,283 points. Angie Payne, who graduated in 1997, is the current leader at 1,286.

Madison Greeling led the Birds with 28 points; Erin Laubscher had nine.

Hannah Rexford had seven points for the Shells, who host Dupo Thursday night as Sheraka goes for the record.

WEST CENTRAL 61, CARROLLTON 44: West Central, which had fallen to Carrollton in the semifinals of last week's Lady Hawk Invitational, got a measure of revenge as the Cougars poured in 11 three-pointers in a 61-44 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over the Hawks Monday night.

Five straight Cougar three-balls turned a 12-8 quarter-time deficit into a 32-17 halftime advantage for West Central, and the Cougars never were seriously challenged.

Jessica Hurrelbrink led West Central with 16 points; Isabella Cox added 13 and Sydney Rock and Abby Lashment each had 10.

Madison Mountain led the Hawks with 15 points, with Maddie Strubel adding 13 and Rachel Williams 10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 77, WATERLOO 62: Allie Troeckler had 28 points as Civic Memorial upended Waterloo 77-62 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Waterloo Monday night.

The Eagles stormed out to a 42-19 lead at the half and went on to take the win.

Katelyn Turbyfill added 18 points for the Eagles (20-6 overall); Waterloo fell to 8-11 overall.

STAUNTON 38, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Karissa Pesavento had 11 points to lead Staunton to a 38-30 South Central Conference win over East Alton-Wood River at Staunton Monday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 23-14 lead at the half and held off the Oilers the rest of the way.

The Oilers fell to 4-15 overall.

