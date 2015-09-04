Southwestern plays first home game against Greenville
PIASA - Southwestern is at home tonight against Greenville in one of RiverBender.com's featured football games.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Coach Aaron Fricke said he is always excited to play at home with his team.
"We had a good crowd at our away game last week against Hillsboro and I think we will have a good crowd tonight," he said. "This is my third year coaching and I think win or lose, we play good football and we will provide the fans something they will be proud of."
Southwestern, 0-1, lost to Hillsboro 29-22 last week at Hillsboro. Greenville beat Litchfield/Lincolnwood 39-25.
Greenville has a lot of skilled players, Fricke said.
He said the Piasa Birds and Greenville have a similar spread type of offense and run great pass routes.
"We are excited for the challenge of playing Greenville again," the coach said.
More like this: