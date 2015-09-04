PIASA - Southwestern is at home tonight against Greenville in one of RiverBender.com's featured football games.

Coach Aaron Fricke said he is always excited to play at home with his team.

"We had a good crowd at our away game last week against Hillsboro and I think we will have a good crowd tonight," he said. "This is my third year coaching and I think win or lose, we play good football and we will provide the fans something they will be proud of."

Southwestern, 0-1, lost to Hillsboro 29-22 last week at Hillsboro. Greenville beat Litchfield/Lincolnwood 39-25.

Greenville has a lot of skilled players, Fricke said.

He said the Piasa Birds and Greenville have a similar spread type of offense and run great pass routes.

"We are excited for the challenge of playing Greenville again," the coach said.

