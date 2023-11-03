PIASA - Southwestern High School junior Layla Hall and junior Katlynn Kemna closed their 2023 cross-country seasons with top performances.

The two girls were interviewed after the Trenton Wesclin Regional and they both were tired but pleased with their efforts on the 3-mile course.

Hall said that day: “I felt great and I thought I did well.”

Katlynn agreed: “I thought I ran a good race.”

Both girls are Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for the Piasa Birds for their postseason efforts.

Kemna ran a 28:14.2 for 66th at the Trenton Regional, while Hall ran a time of 28:27.7 for 67th position that day. Hall had a 27:23 in the IHSA Benton Sectional, while Kemna was 11th with a 28:24.7.

Both girls look forward to the track and field season. Hall said cross country helps her for spring track and she typically participates in more sprint races. Katlynn agreed that the cross-country training is very beneficial for her races in the spring.

Again, congrats to both girls on their recognition as Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for Southwestern.

