PIASA – This Veterans Day, Southwestern Military History Club students will set up a field of American flags, all to honor local veterans and raise critical funds to support our nation’s ill and injured heroes.

Each donated flag represents a special veteran in someone else’s life, with proceeds benefitting DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and their free, life-changing services for veterans in need and their families. The flags will be displayed at Southwestern High School on and before Nov. 11.

Military History Club Sponsor Jeff Eldred said, “The club tries to bring knowledge of and support for our serving military members and our veterans. When we saw this opportunity to help our veterans, the students were excited to do their part. We also hope this Field of Flags fundraiser helps bring our communities together in support of our military and its veterans.”

For more than 100 years, DAV has helped veterans of all generations’ live high-quality lives with respect and dignity. Over 1 million veterans each year receive benefit assistance, meaningful employment opportunities and free transportation to VA medical appointments.

"Each flag represents a veteran and our unwavering commitment to serving all who’ve given so much for our country,” said Marc Burgess, DAV CEO and National Adjutant. "It's an easy way to pay homage to a veteran in your life."

To purchase a flag to be displayed in the field, visit https://support.dav.org/campaign/Southwestern-Military-History-Club-s-Field-of-Flags

