Southwestern Middle School Quarter 2 High Honor and Honor Roll
HIGH HONOR ROLL
8TH GRADE HIGH HONOR ROLL LIST FOR QUARTER 2
Chandler Adams, Olivia Alward, Eva Bonnell, Evan Brooks, Kaylin Broyles, Kaley Burns, Baya Faulkner-Fairfax, Brianna Fogle, Emmalyn Funk, Alexis Hart, Rylee Hart, Jacoby Ironwing, Brady Kersey, Lydia Klohr, Allyson Martin, Hannah Mary, Kameron McNeese, Samuel Pulley, Rebecca Raymond, Olivia Tutterow, Shelby Valdes, Grace Williams
7th GRADE HIGH HONOR ROLL LIST FOR QUARTER 2
Josephine Akers, Lilianna Clendenen, Addilyn Darr, Elliott Guthrie, Landon Hipsher, Jayna Klohr, Justice Pence, Ethan Pitts, Lillian Reynolds, Aiden Roberts, Kerrigan Sanders, Audrey Smith, Catherine Watters, Rylynn Wiles, Mia Wolff
HONOR ROLL
8TH GRADE HONOR ROLL LIST FOR QUARTER 2
Sam Arnold, Carter Bacon, Patrick Buis, Jillian Bunt, Peyton Clothier, Lucas Coggins, Alex Darr, Madilynn Davis, Elaina Devaisher, Chloe Holden, Benjamin Kadell, Tegan Mitchell, Lane Owens, Taytum Porter, Kaidyn Rowe, Ty Shelton, Sophia Sykes, Carter Watson
7th GRADE HONOR ROLL LIST FOR QUARTER 2
Zoey Ashburn, Hayden Biermann, Gage Campbell, Justin Carnes, IsaBella Copeland, Lily Custer, Seth Evans, Camden Fogle, Scarlet Gaither, Eli Goheen, Addison Guthrie, Carter Hall, Jett Hanks, Brian Huber Jr., Makenzie Jeffreys, Samantha Johanning, Olivia Johnson, Grace Kaizer, Chase Kallal, Eli Kloempken, Opal Lovett, Alyssa Manns, Hunter McDaniels, Aiden McGowen, Eden McQuay, Mikayla Means, Chase Mundy, Mason Murray, Alina Orban, Maddie Pruitt, Sydney Timpe, Emeliah Welsh, Brooklyn Wood
