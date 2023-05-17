Southwestern Middle PBIS Students Of The Month For April
May 17, 2023 10:43 AM
PIASA - Southwestern Middle School announced its PBIS Students of the Month for April.
Photographed above, from left to right, are Brody Gable, Landon Luebbert, Alexis Hart, Kimorie Lahai-Pumagoi, Ari Davenport and Wyatt Reno.
They were nominated according to the word of the month - Trustworthy. Also, for being Respectful, Responsible and Saf, they all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice.