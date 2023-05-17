PIASA - Southwestern Middle School announced its PBIS Students of the Month for April.

Article continues after sponsor message

Photographed above, from left to right, are Brody Gable, Landon Luebbert, Alexis Hart, Kimorie Lahai-Pumagoi, Ari Davenport and Wyatt Reno.

They were nominated according to the word of the month - Trustworthy. Also, for being Respectful, Responsible and Saf, they all received a Dairy Queen lunch of their choice.