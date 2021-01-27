



PIASA - Southwestern High School senior, Bri Roloff, recently signed her NJCAA Letter of Intent to further her softball career and education with the Blue Angels of Kaskaskia College.

Roloff will look to bolster an already potent lineup and defensive infield. KC will graduate their starter at third base - Kayla Guetersloh. Bri will bring her unblemished 4.0 GPA to campus and study in the sports management field. Bri is the daughter of Jason and Michelle Roloff of Brighton.

Bri joins teammate and classmate, Megan Bailey, in committing to the Blue Angels softball program. Both will reunite with former teammate and current KC freshman outfielder, Mayci Wilderman. All three girls last played high school ball two years ago for the state-ranked Southwestern Piasa Birds, when they finished 24-3, winning regional and sectional championships. The trio did get to play travel softball together and now they are hoping for a spring season once again.

Kaskaskia College Blue Angels are coached by John Barnes. Coach Barnes is in his second full year as the head coach of the Kaskaskia College softball program. Kaskaskia College is a member of the National College Athletic Association and plays in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.

