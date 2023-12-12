Southwestern High School Names Its Illinois State Scholars
PIASA - Southwestern High School on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, announced its list of Illinois State Scholar students.
The group, shown above from left to right, are: Colin LeMarr, Parker LeMarr, Carson Burns, Matthew Arendell and Wyatt Akers.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
To be considered for Illinois State Scholar eligibility, a student must be a U.S. citizen or an eligible non-citizen. The State Scholar program recognizes students attending approved Illinois high schools, typically public schools.
Eligibility for the State Scholar program is based in part on a student's highest qualifying ACT or SAT score.
More like this: