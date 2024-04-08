PIASA - Southwestern High senior pitcher Adam Hale is off to a great start on the mound with a 2-0 overall record in the latest Max Preps stats and an ERA of 1.05. He was 4-2 last year with a 2.03 ERA.

Hale has batted .281 and has nine hits for the season and six RBI. On Friday, April 5, 2024, Hale didn't allow a single earned while striking out 10 over seven innings pitched against Hillsboro.

Hale is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Hale pitched five innings in a game against Roxana earlier in the season and only allowed one unearned run and had five strikeouts. Southwestern Head Coach Ryan Hanslow said in the Roxana matchup "Hale kept us in the game."

Hanslow described Hale as a "very good competitor."

"He has a decent fastball and he works in off-speed pitches as well," the coach said. "He is a very good competitor."

Hanslow said Hale has skills that sometimes can't be taught.

"He wants to compete if he is on the mound and you need that to be successful," the coach added. "He is a senior and one of our leaders."

Again, congrats to Adam on his honor as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

