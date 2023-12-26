PIASA - There is a rebirth of some sort going on this holiday season with the new Southwestern Boys Christmas Tournament.

Southwestern opens play at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, against Dupo. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Piasa Birds play Maryville Christian.

Article continues after sponsor message

Southwestern Athletic Director Brian Hanslow and head boys basketball coach Jason Darr said the idea came up last year when they were discussing trying to find another tournament closer to home than the Columbia/Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

"It was four long drives and took up most of the time players and coaches had off during break," he said.

Southwestern used to host a Boys Christmas Tournament with Carrollton and rotated the location every year from 2001-2013.