MARYVILLE - Ian Brantley had a big game, scoring 23 points, while Cason Robinson added 11 points as Piasa Southwestern took the lead early on and didn't look back in taking a 58-43 win over Maryville Christian in a game played Tuesday night at the Lions' gym.

The Piasa Birds went out to the lead early and held it throughout going to 8-6 on the season, while the Lions went to 1-10.

Southwestern held the lead throughout, holding edges of 16-8 and 35-32 at halftime. outscoring Maryville in the second half 23-11 to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with Brantley's 23 points and Robinson's 11, the Birds had Rocky Darr score nine points, while both Connor Wood and Ryan Lowis each had five points, Taurus Hibbler had three points and Greyson Brewer had two points.

The Lions next play at Southwestern's Holiday tournament against SIUE Charter Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. then play the Piasa Birds at 5 p.m., then meet Dupo at 3 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Southwestern is 8-6 and hosts their tournament, starting Tuesday against the Lions, then playing against the Tigers and Cougars the next day, with times to be announced.

More like this: