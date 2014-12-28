Zack Lehnen drives the bucket for Civic Memorial in the Freeburg Tourney on Saturday. (Photos courtesy of Michael R. Weaver. For more see www.michaelrweaver.com).

Southwestern completely dominated Valmeyer 76-31 on Saturday in the Freeburg Tourney.

The win sets up a matchup between Civic Memorial and the Piasa Birds at 8 p.m. on Monday in the tourney.

Justin Bailey led Southwestern with 19 points.

“Our players came off the bench and gave us some quality minutes when our big man was in foul trouble,” coach Jason Darr said about the game. Southwestern moves to 11-2 overall.

CM defeats Freeburg 57-44

Civic Memorial won 57-44 Saturday over Freeburg in the tourney.

Jakob Lowrance had 22 points for the Eagles. Adam Hill had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

