EAST ALTON — The 2018 fundraising campaign for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will kick off on Thursday, August 30 with an evening focused on the community.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.helpingpeople.org/SWIDkickoff and cost is $30 per person. The event will have food, a cash bar, entertainment and networking opportunities with local business and community leaders. All proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The event will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Ahlemeyer Atrium at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves the counties of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun and helps nearly 200,000 people annually. Dr. Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College, is serving as the Southwest Illinois Division 2018 campaign chair

For more information about the event, contact United Way at 618-258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

