EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis announced that its annual community campaign raised $1,750,337, surpassing its goal of $1.72 million. Cindy Smalley, 2017 campaign chair of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way and director of marketing and communications of Cope Plastics, announced the campaign results at a victory celebration at the Argosy Casino in Alton yesterday evening.

“This is a great accomplishment for the Riverbend community because, most importantly, it represents investment into the communities where we work and live and investment in the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Smalley. “I would like to thank everyone who helped make our campaign a success for their support. You are making a big impact right here in the Riverbend.”

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way annually helps more than 180,000 people in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties and supports 38 local health and human service organizations.

On November 8, United Way of Greater St. Louis co-chairs Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene, and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, announced the 2017 campaign raised a total of $75,650,000 in its 16-county region throughout Missouri and Illinois. More than 100,000 residents and 1,800 companies supported United Way, which helps one in three people throughout the greater St. Louis region.

“Once again, the St. Louis region has been incredibly generous in coming together for United Way’s campaign and demonstrating the true concept of community – people helping people,” said Neidorff. “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the St. Louis region for their dedication and support.”

For more information about United Way, visit HelpingPeople.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

