EAST ALTON — Jay Korte, director of client relations at The Korte Company, was named 2018 auxiliary board chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds JoAnn Barton, senior vice president for TheBANK of Edwardsville, who has held the chair position since 2016.

“As a long-time volunteer who also served as campaign chair just a few years ago, I’ve seen first-hand the importance of United Way’s support and work in our community,” said Korte. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the board and continue helping people.”

Korte has served in several roles with the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis the past few years, including as a member of the auxiliary board since 2012, a member of the board’s executive committee since 2015 and as board vice chair since 2015. In addition, he led the Southwest Illinois Division’s annual campaign as chair in 2016 and helped raise $1.75 million for the community.

Korte joined The Korte Company in 1990 after earning his degree in civil engineering at the University of Illinois – Champaign-Urbana. His roles have included project engineer, superintendent, director of preconstruction and project manager. He is a Certified Professional Constructor by the American Institute of Constructors and a Designated Design-Build Professional by Design-Build Institute of America. Korte is an active member of several community and church organizations, including the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, Highland Optimist Club and Highland Rotary Club.

“Jay is a tremendous leader and is very passionate about United Way and the work we do to strengthen the Southwest Illinois area,” said Dayna Stock, vice president of regions and special initiatives, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “His commitment and enthusiasm make him a great choice to lead our board.”

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division also welcomed the following as new members to the auxiliary board: Megan Allen, Phillips 66; Marna Asbury, Scott Credit Union; Tom Berry, Jr., Jackson Lewis; Dr. Dale Chapman, Lewis & Clark Community College; Mark Conner, District No. 9, I.A.M.A.W.; Suvir Dhar, Simmons, Hanly, Conroy; Herb Frohock, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 553; Ann Lesemann, Alton Steel; Edmonn Maul, Global Brass; Hon. Bill Russell, mayor of Jerseyville; Cleveland Sebree; Anne Sturgeon, 1st Mid-America Credit Union; Steve Thompson, Carrolton Bank; and Wade Weitlauf, TheBANK of Edwardsville.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division helps nearly 200,000 people each year in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

