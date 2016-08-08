EAST ALTON — Jay Korte, director of client relations at The Korte Company, has been named the 2016 fundraising campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. Korte has been a great asset to United Way for several years as a strong supporter through his service as a board member, donor and volunteer.

The Southwest Illinois Division’s annual fundraising campaign, which supports 38 local health and human service organizations, officially begins on September 1 with its “Bring Home the Gold” Olympic-themed kickoff event.

“United Way helps people live their best possible lives by building a strong foundation for a good quality of life for our neighbors, family members, co-workers and friends throughout Southwestern Illinois,” Korte said. “The unwavering dedication to support our community is one of many reasons I’m proud to lead United Way’s campaign. United Way is creating real, lasting impact in the lives of thousands and providing essential funding and support to so many of our local health and human service agencies.”

Korte has served in several roles with the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis throughout the past few years, including being a member of the auxiliary board of directors since 2012, member of the board’s executive committee since 2015 and serving as the board vice chair in 2015 and 2016. With his new appointment as the 2016 Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair, Korte will also serve on United Way of Greater St. Louis’ overall campaign team.

“Jay is an excellent leader who is dedicated to going above and beyond to help this community through United Way,” said Maura Wuellner, United Way’s Illinois Region Director. “I know he will continue to bring innovative and engaging ideas to the table to make this campaign successful, and I look forward to continuing our work together to help people in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.”

Korte joined The Korte Company in 1990 after earning his degree in civil engineering at University of Illinois – Champaign-Urbana. His roles have included project engineer, superintendent, director of preconstruction and project manager. He is a Certified Professional Constructor by the American Institute of Constructors and a Designated Design-Build Professional by Design-Build Institute of America.

He and his wife live in Highland, Illinois and have two grown sons. He is an active member of several community and church organizations, including Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois Board of Directors, Highland Optimist Club and Highland Rotary Club.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves the counties of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping nearly 200,000 people within this area each year.

In 2015, the Southwest Illinois Division campaign was chaired by Adam Koishor, Scott Credit Union’s chief marketing officer, and raised a total of $1.8 million. Regionally, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised $74.3 million, which was United Way’s most successful campaign to date.

Steve Lipstein, president and CEO of BJC HealthCare, and Gene Diederich, partner with Moneta Group, will serve as co-chairs of the overall 2016 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

