Joann Barton, senior vice president for TheBANK of Edwardsville, has been named the 2014 fundraising campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. Barton has been a great asset to United Way with her strong support and service as a board member, donor and volunteer.

The Southwest Illinois Division's annual fundraising campaign, which supports 40 local health and human service organizations, officially begins in September.

"I am thrilled to have the honor of leading United Way's fundraising efforts as the 2014 campaign chair," Barton said. "United Way is truly an excellent steward of the donations they receive. They ensure that contributions fund quality agencies right here in our community, agencies that are helping people every day. With United Way, I know with confidence that the funds I donate are changing lives. For me, this is of the greatest importance."

Barton has served in several roles with the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis for more than a decade, including being a member of the allocations committee since 2003, a member of the auxiliary board of directors and its executive committee since 2011 and a member of the campaign team since 2013. She also served as the community investment chair in 2012 and as the community response fund chair in 2013. With her new appointment as the 2014 Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair, Barton will also serve on United Way of Greater St. Louis' campaign team.

"Joann's dedication to this community and her wealth of knowledge make her an outstanding choice to lead our campaign this year," said Dayna Stock, vice president of regions and special initiatives, United Way of Greater St. Louis. "I'm looking forward to working closely with her to make this campaign a success so that we can help even more people live their best possible lives."

Barton has been with TheBANK of Edwardsville since 2002. In her role as senior vice president, Barton manages the Investor Group at TheBANK, which houses the trust department and brokerage division. The Investor Group handles all wealth management and investment advisory activities for the company, providing financial services to individuals, business owners and institutional clients.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, Barton and her husband live in Edwardsville with their two children. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, walking the many bike trails near her home and attending movies and live music venues. Barton serves on the board of United Way supported Lewis and Clark Council, Inc. Boy Scouts of America. She is also a member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club, Estate Planning Council of St. Louis, Employee Benefit Association of St. Louis and the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Specialists.

"As the 2014 campaign chair, I'm looking forward to meeting and speaking with other businesses and leaders to let them know just how much United Way does in their communities," Barton said. "United Way is helping people by funding agencies, identifying critical issues and unmet needs, building collaborations and so much more."

The Southwest Illinois Division serves Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison counties. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families and make this community a better place to live through United Way and its partner agencies.

In 2013, the Southwest Illinois Division campaign was chaired by Jeff Lauritzen, financial representative for COUNTRY Financial, and raised a total of $1,873,412, surpassing its goal of $1,860,000. Regionally, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised $72,254,028, surpassing its goal of $72.25 million to help people in the region.

Scott Schnuck, chairman of the board of Schnuck Markets, Inc., and Mike DeCola, CEO of Mississippi Lime Co., will serve as the overall chair and co-chair of the 2014 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through financial stability, education, housing and health. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org .

###

More like this: