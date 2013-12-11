People in the Southwest Illinois Division area have demonstrated their generosity and caring by achieving record results for the 2013 fundraising campaign to help their neighbors and strengthen their community. The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has announced that the community has helped United Way exceed its $1.86 million fundraising goal. This year, many companies, agencies, unions, schools, and individuals joined together to surpass this goal by raising $1,873,412 million to help people.

"I want to thank everyone who helped United Way reach and surpass our goal. In order for United Way to reach the goal, it takes a lot of people committed to this community and helping others. I'm pleased to have worked with so many wonderful supporters in the community who made this possible," said United Way's Southwest Illinois Division 2013 Campaign Chair Jeff Lauritzen.

Overall, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised a total of $72,254,028 for the 2013 campaign. Thousands of volunteers worked on the campaign, including employee groups, labor unions, businesses, corporations and government employees. More than 2,500 companies ran campaigns and more than 200,000 individuals contributed to the United Way campaign's success in the 16-county region of Missouri and Illinois.

Ron Fromm, the 2013 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign co-chair and chairman of the board of Brown Shoe Company, said, "It's incredible to see so many sectors coming together to support one cause - helping people. We received support from the corporate community, from individuals from all walks of life, from families, foundations, non-profit organizations. The work that United Way does in our region is important and our community has said loud and clear that we will continue to help people through United Way."

Lauritzen is pleased that the Southwest Illinois Division followed suit. "We knew going into this campaign that it was going to be a tough year, but this community continues to overcome those obstacles with the goal in mind of helping one another," he said.

More than 90 cents of every dollar United Way raises goes back into the community to provide services that help people become healthier and more self-sufficient.

By the Numbers

Olin Corporation and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery were the top two campaigns once again this year. With donations and corporate gifts combined, Olin Corporation brought in $312,000, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery contributed more than $200,000.

Alton Memorial Hospital, Argosy Casino Alton, Cope Plastics, Eaton's B-Line, and Jersey State Bank were all recognized for their outstanding increases this year in contributions. These five companies brought in a total of $207,285 for this year's campaign.

People from across the region have stepped up to help their neighbors, co-workers and friends through United Way. United Way of Greater St. Louis supports more than 170 agencies in the counties of: St. Charles, Warren, Lincoln, St. Louis, St. Louis City, and Jefferson counties in Missouri and Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison in Illinois.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way funds more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receives services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org

