The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis www.helpingpeople.org announced that the goal for its 2014 campaign is $1,900,000. The annual fundraising campaign began with a "Giving is Groovy" www.flickr.com/photos/unitedwaystl/sets/72157646959410992/ kickoff event on Wednesday, August 27, and will wrap up in early November.

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping one in three people throughout the community. Forty local health and human service organizations are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division's annual fundraising campaign each year.

Joann Barton, 2014 campaign chair for United Way's Southwest Illinois Division, said, "The Southwest Illinois community is one that proves to be so generous time and time again, especially when it comes to helping people. We had an excellent turn out at our 'Giving is Groovy' event, which served as a fun, energetic start to the campaign. We are once again calling on our neighbors throughout Illinois to support United Way's campaign, which makes a positive impact on our entire community by helping people live their best possible lives."

Overall, United Way of Greater St. Louis announced its 2014 campaign goal is $72.5 on Tuesday, September 2, at the St. Louis Rams annual Charity Luncheon. "The St. Louis region has proven to be an especially generous and caring community, and we offer our sincerest gratitude to the individuals and businesses that make investments with United Way to help local people," said Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "We are excited to begin this year's campaign which will continue to help people establish strong foundations in their lives that help them thrive and reach their full potential."

With generous support through individual and corporate donations, United Way of Greater St. Louis as a whole is able to invest more than $1 million each week throughout the region to help one in three people through more than 170 local agencies www.stl.unitedway.org/agencies.aspx it funds.

In 2013, United Way's Southwest Illinois Division raised more than $1.873 million to help people. The money raised for the local Southwest Illinois Division campaign will stay in the five Illinois counties the Division serves. For more information or to make a donation pledge, contact United Way at (618) 258-9800 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind - helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org

