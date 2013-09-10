The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis announced that the goal for the 2013 campaign is $1,860,000. The annual fundraising campaign began with a "Hollywood Premiere" Kick Off event on Thursday, August 29, and will wrap up in early November.

Jeff Lauritzen, the 2013 campaign chair for United Way's Southwest Illinois Division, said, "It's an aggressive goal, but I have every confidence that we will not only meet this goal but exceed it. This community is one that is very generous and is one that comes together to help each other. I know that once again they will join with United Way in helping people."

Overall, United Way of Greater St. Louis announced its 2013 campaign goal is $72,250,000 on Tuesday, September 3, at the St. Louis Rams annual Charity Luncheon. President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis Orvin Kimbrough said, "The need is great in our region, and so is the generosity. When we work together as a community, we create the conditions to help people live their best lives."

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2012, United Way's Southwest Illinois Division raised more than $1.84 million to help people. Overall, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised more than $72.019 million last year.

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties. Nearly 40 local health and human service organizations that help people in the community are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division's annual fundraising campaign each year. More than 217,000 people were helped in the Southwest Illinois Division service area in 2012 thanks to generous support through individual and corporate donations.

For more information or to make a donation pledge, contact United Way at (618) 251-0072 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way funds more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org

More like this: