Actors ready costumes for the hysterically funny production of SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY showcased at the Alton Little Theater September 21st through 30th for nine performances, including two Sunday matinees. Pictured are the four Futrelle sisters immortalized by Jesse Jones in his semi-autobiographical trilogy of female relatives he knew while growing up in Texas: Debbie Maneke, Donna Minard, Gail Drillinger and Jean Heil getting ready for outrageous good times in Fayro Texas. Reservations are taken at 618-462-6562 and tickets are available on-line at: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students; however, Season Tickets are still on sale for $70 (which will discount the price of each admission). Group discounts are also available through 618-462-3205. Advance Tickets for the October Fundraiser, "Vintage Voices" are also available during the run of SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY at the Season Ticket Table.