ALTON - The Southern Illinois Mustang Association and Roberts Motors held the 41st Mustang Round-Up and All Ford Car this past Saturday at Roberts Motors.

Hundreds of Fords of all makes and models took over the parking lot at Roberts for the event as the Southern Illinois Mustang Association gathers to share their enthusiasm and loyalty to the car and manufacture.

For more information on Southern Illinois Mustang Association visit www.soilmustang.org and for more information on Roberts Motors visit www.robertsmotors.com.

