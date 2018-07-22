Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Southern Illinois Mustang Association and Roberts Motors held the 41st Mustang Round-Up and All Ford Car this past Saturday at Roberts Motors.

Hundreds of Fords of all makes and models took over the parking lot at Roberts for the event as the Southern Illinois Mustang Association gathers to share their enthusiasm and loyalty to the car and manufacture.

For more information on Southern Illinois Mustang Association visit www.soilmustang.org and for more information on Roberts Motors visit www.robertsmotors.com.

More like this:

Oct 24, 2023 - Godfrey Street Dedicated to Village's First Public Works Director

Nov 13, 2023 - SIUE Fifth Annual Ed Roberts Champions of Accessibility Celebrates Inclusivity

Dec 29, 2023 - Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Aims to Raise Another $100,000 Before Jan. 31

Dec 25, 2023 - Marquette Students Ring Bells for Salvation Army

Nov 16, 2023 - How to Stream the Alton Tree Lighting Ceremony

Related Video:

37th Annual Mustang Round-Up at Roberts Motors

Roberts Ford Prepares for the 37th Annual Mustang Round-Up

 