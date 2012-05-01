Southern Illinois Home Care held open house at Senior Services Plus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Southern Illinois Home Care, a program of Touchette Regional Hospital, held their ribbon cutting/open house today at Senior Services Plus. Southern Illinois Home Care will now have an office located inside of the Senior Services Plus Alton location. This partnership will allow both Senior Services Plus and Southern Illinois Home Care to better serve their clients. Southern Illinois Home Care will have Nurse Jean Ebel, RN on duty at Senior Services Plus every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Jean will be able to conduct: blood pressure screening, blood sugar screening, make referrals for healthcare services, and answer medical questions. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip