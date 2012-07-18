Alton, IL–­ On July 26, 2012 from 9:00 a.m. till Noon, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation’s (SIHF) Healthcare on Wheels will be at Senior Services Plus in Alton to provide on-site healthcare services to adults 18 and older. The event will provide adults with convenient access to care with the opportunity to link the patients to a primary care provider.

Laura Collier, NP-C, will see patients on Healthcare on Wheels which is a mobile medical unit that is equipped with two exam rooms. She will provide health services such as routine health exams, blood pressure screenings, blood sugar screenings, and pregnancy testing. Patients who are in need of a permanent primary care provider, will be referred to one of SIHF’s local health centers for continued care.

SIHF accepts most insurances, Medicare, and Medicaid. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients. This is a reduced payment based on income and family size.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is presented by Southern Illinois Home Care’s Nurse on Duty Health Hub which is located in Senior Services Plus’s Alton location. The program has a nurse on duty every second and fourth Wednesday of the month who provides blood pressure screenings, blood sugar screenings, answers medical questions, and referrals to healthcare services.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation is a community-based, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Network, comprised of nearly 40 health center locations in eight counties in southern Illinois and a controlled affiliate hospital, Touchette Regional Hospital. In 2011, SIHF health centers saw 101,103 patients with 315,791 outpatient visits. The health centers provide many services including Family Medicine, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Dental, and Behavioral Health services.

SSP is a non-profit agency that was established to help enrich the lives of seniors through programs and services that encourage independent living. For more information about Senior Services Plus and the services they provide call 618-465-3298 or visit them at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this:

Related Video: